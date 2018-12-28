Two brothers, ages 3 and 7, play with a loaded handgun. It went off.

On the night after Christmas, two brothers, ages 7 and 3, played inside their home in a public housing community in Palm Beach County.
The brothers were playing with a loaded handgun at their Pahokee apartment in Fremd Village, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, WPTV5 reported Wednesday evening.
The older brother, age 7, was apparently accidentally shot by his younger brother.
On Friday, the wounded boy remained in an intensive care unit at St. Mary’s Medical Center after undergoing surgery. His family told CBS12 News he is “recovering” and that they don’t know how the children got hold of a loaded gun.
Deputies are investigating. Charges haven’t been filed at this point.
