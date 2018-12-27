Uber riders really wanted to go to this hotel and these malls in Florida in 2018

Say James Bond’s Aston Martin had been out of commission when he needed to get to Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau to match wits poolside against his nemesis, Auric Goldfinger. And say the rideshare company Uber existed in 1964. Agent 007 would likely have done what so many others did in 2018.
He’d have taken an Uber to the iconic hotel where some scenes for the 1964 spy film, “Goldfinger,” were filmed.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach was not only the most popular destination passengers asked to be dropped off at in Miami in 2018, but the Fontainebleau was also the No. 1 destination in all of Florida, according to Uber spokesman Javi Correoso.
Uber recently released its Top 10 destinations for the state and for Miami.
The most popular malls are Dolphin Mall (No. 3 in Florida, No. 2 in Miami) and Aventura Mall (No. 5 in Florida and No. 3 in Miami.)
Apparently, people in Kendall drive their own vehicles to Dadeland Mall because the popular retail property is not among the Top 10. And chi-chi Bal Harbour Shops didn’t make the Top 10 locally or state wide, either. Maybe being seen exiting your own Mercedes-Benz in the garage is more chic there.
In Miami, half of the most popular destinations this year belonged to malls. Bayside Marketplace, the new Brickell City Centre and the sprawling Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise were the other Top 10 finalists.
Statewide, Disney and the tourist attractions in Orlando, like Universal Studios and Epcot rang the bell with Uber riders.
Here are Uber’s Top 10s for 2018:
Miami
1. Fontainebleau Miami Beach
2. Dolphin Mall
3. Aventura Mall
4. Bayside Marketplace
5. Brickell City Centre
6. American Airlines Arena
7. E11even Miami
8. Sawgrass Mills
9. Port of Miami
10. Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort
Florida
1. Fontainebleau Miami Beach
2. Disney Springs
3. Dolphin Mall
4. Universal Studios Florida
5. Aventura Mall
6. Bayside Marketplace
7. Magic Kingdom Park
8. Disney’s Animal Kingdom
9. Epcot
10. Brickell City Centre
