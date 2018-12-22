This man stole a puppy from a yard. Surveillance video helped reunite the family, cops say.

A puppy was reunited with her family after a man snatched her from a front lawn in Palm Beach, police say.
The crime was caught on camera, and when police shared the surveillance video, anonymous tips led to the thief’s arrest, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Wiggins, 43, was arrested and charged Thursday with grand theft. He was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on $3,000 bond.
In the video, Wiggins, wearing a yellow shirt, backpack and baseball cap, is seen letting Luna, a brown-and-white spotted dog, out of a gated yard and luring her down the street, police said.
“On Dec. 16, someone took Luna from her home. Today, after many tips from the community, we found her and the one who took her. Now she is back home with her owner,” the department wrote on Facebook.
