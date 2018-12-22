South Florida

This man stole a puppy from a yard. Surveillance video helped reunite the family, cops say

By Monique O. Madan

December 22, 2018 04:04 PM

Man steals puppy from yard in Palm Beach

This man stole a puppy from a yard. Surveillance video helped reunite the family, cops say.
By
Up Next
This man stole a puppy from a yard. Surveillance video helped reunite the family, cops say.
By

A puppy was reunited with her family after a man snatched her from a front lawn in Palm Beach, police say.

The crime was caught on camera, and when police shared the surveillance video, anonymous tips led to the thief’s arrest, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Wiggins, 43, was arrested and charged Thursday with grand theft. He was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on $3,000 bond.

In the video, Wiggins, wearing a yellow shirt, backpack and baseball cap, is seen letting Luna, a brown-and-white spotted dog, out of a gated yard and luring her down the street, police said.

download.jpeg
PBSO


“On Dec. 16, someone took Luna from her home. Today, after many tips from the community, we found her and the one who took her. Now she is back home with her owner,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Monique O. Madan

Monique O. Madan covers breaking news and previously covered local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a 2018-2019 Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. Madan was on the award-winning team that earned first place for its 2018 breaking news coverage of the bridge collapse at Florida International University. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston.

  Comments  