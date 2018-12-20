Here’s where and when severe storms and possible tornadoes will arrive today

You know the weather is going to be unpleasant, to say the least.

If you’re living in the northern Glades County, Manatee County on the coast or the Bradenton area, you know that already as conditions have deteriorated.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Miami issued an elevated risk of severe weather warning for parts of Florida — its first such warning since just before Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

On Thursday at 7:40 a.m., the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay reported that a tornado touched down in Myakka City in Manatee County. The tornado, an EF-0, tore a porch from a house and knocked down some trees.

Ahead of a cold front set to arrive Friday, parts of Florida will see some potentially severe thunderstorms, said Barry Baxter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.





This is when you should start to see storms moving through your area.

The latest SPC Convective Outlook with #SoFla in a slight risk of severe storms, with the exception of northern #GladesCounty, where there is an enhanced risk. The main hazards are damaging wind & isolated tornadoes. Timing is mainly in the afternoon into tonight. #NWSMiami #FLwx pic.twitter.com/pWISUKOvRj — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 20, 2018

▪ Naples, La Belle and northern Glades County, you’re feeling it now. Glades County is the area with strongest warning — enhanced risk — in the state, according to the National Weather Service.

▪ Everlades City, Immokalee, Clewiston and Belle Glade should expect to see thunderstorms affect the area between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ South Florida, including Miami, Miami Beach, Homestead, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach can expect a slight risk of severe thunderstorms to move in between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

▪ The system then drifts into the eastern coast and Atlantic between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A tornado watch was issued from the Tampa-Sarasota area on the west coast to the Orlando, Deltona and Palm Coast areas on the eastern coast through 4 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida until 4 PM EST pic.twitter.com/dSJiAlExCa — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 20, 2018

Hazards include heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind that could gust to 70 mph, and isolated tornadoes.

By noon Thursday, the weather service reported strong thunderstorms were over the Gulf of Mexico and moving eastward towards the Collier coast, including Naples and Pelican Bay. Wind gusts were up to 35 mph and waterspouts are a threat.

If you’re considering a ride on the boat — wait until the cold front arrives this weekend. Waterspouts are possible through early Friday morning.

In Islamorada, the grand reopening ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the famed Islander Resort at mile marker 82.1 was postponed until further notice because of the anticipated winds. The resort was one of several high-end hotels on the ocean side of Islamorada that suffered major damage during Hurricane Irma in September 2017.