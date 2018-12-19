Missing a package? FedEx truck with over 100 boxes inside stolen

Two thieves didn’t wait for the holiday packages to be left on porches to take them — they just stole the whole FedEx truck, Delray Beach police say.
Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, police say a FedEx truck driver delivered a package on Southwest 15th Avenue and then went to the back of the truck to clean a mirror.
He felt the truck move and saw two people in the cab, according to police. He fell off and scraped his elbow and knee.
Meanwhile, the thieves drove away with the truck, which held more than 100 packages. A GPS tracker led police to a Pompano Beach street where they found the abandoned truck, with only 58 packages.
No one had been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Shiner at 561-243-7828.
