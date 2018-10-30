Trick: Weather’s turning warm again in South Florida for Halloween. Treat: No rain

Enjoying this nip in the air? Sure has been a treat to walk out of our homes to morning temperatures in the 60s since Sunday.
Now here’s the trick.
It’s going to warm up again, and maybe bring some rain over the weekend.
But on Halloween Wednesday night, trick-or-treaters can expect clear skies and temperatures around 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will be up to 85 degrees by Friday before a front makes its way to South Florida later that day, into Saturday, bringing us our best chances for rain over the weekend. (But still only a 50 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms.
“Overall, it appears that no major cool-down or strong storms are on deck for South Florida over the next week,” the weather service said in its Tuesday morning report.
