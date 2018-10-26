A woman sitting on the track was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train, police say

A Tri-Rail train hit and killed a woman in West Palm Beach Friday, according to the Palm Beach Post.
The woman was sitting on the tracks along Windsor Avenue, north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, police said. A northbound train, which was carrying 35 passengers, approached her at about 6 p.m.
She wasn’t able to get out of the way in time and was killed instantly, according to CBS12. Police didn’t identify the victim immediately.
The Tri-Rail commuter line, which links cities in eastern Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, is operated by a public transit authority along former CSX Transportation tracks.
Fatalities involving people and trains are not uncommon. At least seven people have been killed when struck by Brightline trains since the privately run commuter line began operating in 2017, and collisions with freight trains have also killed a number of people. Investigators say most of the incidents involved people walking, lying, or running on the railway, with most appearing to be suicides.
Police remind the public to stay off railroad tracks and cross only at designated crossings.
