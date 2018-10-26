The praying football players told him to chill. That’s when he showed them his gun, cops say

The high school football team was praying on school grounds.
Former student Xavier Martin, 19, apparently wasn’t happy that some of them were spilling out onto the driveway at Palm Beach Lakes Community High School grounds.
So Martin, police say, started honking and cursing at the teens to move out of the way so he could drive by. When the students didn’t move and told him to “chill,” he showed the football players a gun that was tucked into his jeans, the Palm Beach Post reported.
They ran. But they also recognized their former schoolmate.
The Monday afternoon incident netted Martin four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and one count of possession of a weapon on school property. The latter charge carries a $100,000 bond. The other charges bring his bail up to $300,000 and Martin remains jailed at West Palm Beach’s Main Detention Center.
