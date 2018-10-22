“Zombies” take part in Fantasy Fest

Miami-Dade cops say a Facebook post led to a ring of cargo thieves who targeted tractor-trailers throughout Florida and Georgia. Fourteen people were charged Monday with charges including racketeering and grand theft.
Surveillance video shows a Florida woman getting cash out of a drive-thru ATM getting attacked by a would-be robber, who then tries to snatch her purse out of her car, according to a post from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Police on Saturday chased after an armed suspect in a long, high-speed pursuit from Florida City up to Martin County. Miami-Dade Police said the suspect shot at officers before leading them on the chase.
FPL CEO and president, Eric E. Silagy, and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez take media for a behind-the-scene construction tour of the future 465-acre FPL Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center on Thursday, 10/18/2018.