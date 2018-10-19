If you think you’ve been receiving more than an average amount of robocalls, you’re right

Hate to answer your phone? There’s a reason for that. The 954 area code in Broward County ranks No. 5 in the entire nation for the most robocalls.

Residents received an average of 31 such automated calls (usually from telemarketers) per person a month.

To put that number in perspective, the nationwide average is 13. So that’s more than double the annoyance.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The #robocall insanity continues: our estimate is roughly 4.4 BILLION (a record) in October. That's almost 150/million/day, every day. https://t.co/d6Vlh4ad9H pic.twitter.com/XmzxTCZj6i — YouMail (@youmail) October 10, 2018

Those with a 305 area code received a little more than the national average, at 15 robocalls; the 786 area code averaged 16.

Data was compiled by a survey done by visual voicemail app You Mail.

Experts found that the U.S. robocalling problem has reached a new record of 4.4 billion robocalls received nationwide in September, the highest number of monthly robocalls recorded since the YouMail Robocall Index launched in 2015, and an 83.9 percent year-over-year increase.

The volume equals some 147 million calls placed every day during September, or 1,701 robocalls for every second of the month.

Robocalling is lucrative (for the other party). Americans hand over $9.5 billion each year, estimates the 2018 annual U.S. Spam and Scam Report conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of Truecaller, a caller ID and block company.





Maybe it’s time to turn your phone off on occasion? There’s also another option: The Do Not Call Registry, controlled by the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC reports that approximately 230 million Americans are on the list.