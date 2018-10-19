Miami-Dade site for solar energy is scheduled to be ready early next year

FPL CEO and president, Eric E. Silagy, and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez take media for a behind-the-scene construction tour of the future 465-acre FPL Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center on Thursday, 10/18/2018.
By
Up Next
FPL CEO and president, Eric E. Silagy, and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez take media for a behind-the-scene construction tour of the future 465-acre FPL Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center on Thursday, 10/18/2018.
By

South Florida

Miami-Dade’s first solar power plant will be ready early next year

By Marta Oliver Craviotto

molivercraviotto@elnuevoherald.com

October 19, 2018 12:39 PM

Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center —the first solar power plant in the County— will be completed and operational by early 2019, according to Florida Power & Light Company. The center takes up 465 acres of land in West Kendall.

FPL and Miami-Dade County gave a behind-the-scenes construction tour of the new solar energy center on Thursday.

The construction is part of a strategy to make Miami-Dade a “more resilient community.” Future plans of FPL include the addition of one million solar panels across the County in the coming years.

  Comments  