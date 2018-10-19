Miami-Dade’s first solar power plant will be ready early next year

Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center —the first solar power plant in the County— will be completed and operational by early 2019, according to Florida Power & Light Company. The center takes up 465 acres of land in West Kendall.
FPL and Miami-Dade County gave a behind-the-scenes construction tour of the new solar energy center on Thursday.
The construction is part of a strategy to make Miami-Dade a “more resilient community.” Future plans of FPL include the addition of one million solar panels across the County in the coming years.
