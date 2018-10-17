Recycling plant fire alters traffic, Metrorail near MIA

An overnight fire at Ferrous Processing and Trading Co. burned throughout the night into the predawn hours, closing North River Drive and part of Metrorail near Miami International Airport.
By
Living with alligators

Environment

Living with alligators

Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.

Miami-Dade firefighters rescue dog from canal

South Florida

Miami-Dade firefighters rescue dog from canal

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, recused a dog from a local canal at SW 232 St and 97 Ave. The dog tugged on the heart of one of the firefighters who rescued it. He will taking the dog to nurse it back to health and try and find it’s owner.

“Tacky” fake grass angers Brickell residents

Brickell

“Tacky” fake grass angers Brickell residents

Along Brickell Avenue and Brickell Bay Drive, the city of Miami ripped out real grass and replaced it with artificial grass. Residents are upset, saying the fake grass creates a smell when dog urine and uncollected poop can't degrade into the ground.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service