Are you registered to vote in the Nov. 6 election? The deadline is now.

Planning to vote in the November election in Florida when a new governor will be elected?
The deadline to register is Tuesday.
To register and be eligible to vote Nov. 6 in the election for local, state and national posts, including a Florida U.S. Senate seat and all of the state’s U.S. House seats, visit registertovoteflorida.gov.
You can register online until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. You will need a Florida driver’s license or a state-issued Florida identification card, the issue date of the license or ID card and the last four numbers of your Social Security number.
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen, a legal resident of Florida, at least 18 years old and not have had your rights taken away because of mental health issues or felony convictions.
If you don’t want to apply online, you can register at a Florida driver’s license office, a tax collector’s office that issues driver licenses or Florida identification cards or through a voter registration agency such as a public assistance office or public library.
You can also drop a voter registration application off at your county elections office. In Miami-Dade, the county elections office is at 2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral. It’ s open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. If you have a question, call
In Broward, the county elections office is at 115 S. Andrews Ave., Room 102, Fort Lauderdale. It’s open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 954-357-7050.
After the county elections department receives and approves your voter registration, you should receive your voter registration card within five days.
The deadline comes as some voters have already begun to receive mail-in ballots. The county elections departments have to mail out all vote-by-mail ballots by Tuesday, according to Florida law.
Early voting in Miami-Dade and Broward will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 22, and ending Sunday, Nov. 4, two days before the election. To find a list of the 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, visit www.miamidade.gov/elections.
For a list of the 22 early voting locations in Broward County, visit www.browardsoe.org.
For more information about voting, call 1-866-308-6739 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
