Two people shot at a South Florida high school football game, police say

Several gunshots were fired at a South Florida high school football practice game Friday night, police said.
The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told the Miami Herald that two adult males were shot. How and why is still unclear, official said.
“One victim was located on the school property and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by a friend,” said police spokeswoman Therese Barbera. “Both are currently being treated at area hospitals.”
As of 10:30 p.m. Friday, the identities and conditions of the victims were not announced.
“The Palm Beach County School Board Police have requested the PBSO Violent Crimes Division to assume this shooting investigation and investigate further,” Barbera added.
The department tweeted that it does “not believe this is an active shooter incident.”
The Palm Beach Post reported that a helicopter landed in the middle of the field at Palm Beach Central High and that a man was being treated on the track.
“Something is happening. Cops are responding. People are reporting three shots heard,” Post reporter Ryan DiPentima wrote on Twitter just moments after the gunfire. “Huge police presence now at Palm Beach Central. Cops armed with rifles are running and everyone is still scrambling to get out.”
“People just scrambled again, this time in the other direction,” DiPentima added. “Young child in the press box just said ‘I hope I don’t die.’ Another said ‘This happens daily.’ “
