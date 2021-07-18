A woman caught a Miami caregiver forcing her dying father to masturbate him, state says

A woman and a security camera caught a Miami-Dade hospice worker masturbating by forcing the hand of an 85-year-old patient with dementia to stroke the worker’s penis, the Florida Department of Health says.

That’s according to the July 8 emergency suspension order (ESO) on the certified nursing assistant license of Alfredo Gutierrez Hernandez, a 56-year-old who is also facing criminal charges in Miami-Dade County court over these allegations under “Alfredo Gutierrez.”

Originally, Gutierrez was charged with five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of an elderly or disabled victim and two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition of an elderly or disabled victim. Those charges, filed May 16, now are down to the two counts of the latter crime.

Gutierrez was released from Miami-Dade Corrections after posting $25,000 bond the same day. He’s been a licensed nursing assistant since March 2016.

Abuse of a dying hand

According to the suspension order, Gutierrez was working for OpusCare of Florida on May 7, providing in-home hospice care for a patient R.C. R.C.’s daughter, M.C., lived with him.

M.C. noticed R.C.’s bedroom door closed. R.C. was bedbound and had dementia, so a closed door brought her concern. She opened the door.

“Upon her entry into the bedroom, M.C. observed Mr. Gutierrez Hernandez fix his pants in a rapid manner as she had surprised him,” the ESO says.

So, she went to the video.

The ESO says after closing the bedroom door, Gutierrez untied his pants, put R.C.’s hand on his penis and “manuevered R.C.’s hand so that he rubbed Mr. Gutierrez Hernandez’s penis in an up and down motion.”

Gutierrez changed the angle of R.C.’s hand and did it again.

When confronted by M.C., the ESO said, “Mr. Gutierrez Hernandez replied, “I am sorry. I am sorry.”