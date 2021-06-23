A Miami-Dade ALF worker slapped a man with Alzheimer’s and pulled his hair, state says

A hidden camera caught a Kendall woman slapping and pulling the hair of an 87-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease, the Florida Attorney General’s office announced Wednesday.

Licensed certified nursing assistant Mayte Todd-Molina, 42, was booked into Miami-Dade County jail Wednesday morning on two counts of abuse of an elderly adult. Molina worked at the Miami-Dade assisted living facility at which the octogenarian lived.

The ALF wasn’t named in the announcement by the office of Attorney General Ashley Moody, who stated soon after her 2018 election that elder abuse and elder fraud would be main targets of her office.

“It is incredibly sad to see a caregiver abuse a patient. Floridians utilize assisted living facilities once they are no longer able to take care of themselves and trust that caregivers will help, not harm them,” Moody said in a statement. “The suspect in this case has been apprehended and will have to face a court and answer for these reprehensible acts.”

According to the office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, a personal aide who didn’t work at the ALF told the 87-year-old’s family that he had bruises. The ALF didn’t have any reports to explain the bruises, so a family member put a hidden camera in the resident’s room.

“One week later, the family member retrieved video footage that shows Todd-Molina pulling the resident’s hair and forcing the resident’s head back toward the pillow,” the attorney general’s office said. “On a separate occasion, video footage revealed Todd-Molina slapping the resident in the face and subsequently pulling the resident’s hair down toward the pillow.”

Online Florida Department of Health records say Molina’s been a licensed nursing assistant since June 2011. There are no previous disciplinary actions on her record.