A North Miami Beach marriage therapy intern let a client sit on his lap, the state says

Letting a marriage and family therapy client sit on your lap, throw her leg over you and hold your hands is not appropriate behavior for a therapist, Florida’s governing board told a North Miami Beach therapist intern.

And the Board of Clinical Social Work, Marriage and Family Therapy and Mental Health Counseling emphasized this to Moshe Reznitsky by fining him $3,000 plus a $4,346 reimbursement of costs to the Florida Department of Health.

The Final Order was issued on Wednesday.

Reznitsky also must take 15 hours of continuing education classes, including a five-hour class on ethics and boundary issues.

Reznitsky’s a registered marriage and family therapy intern and a mental health counseling intern. According to the Department of Health’s administrative complaint, from May 2019 through July 2019, Reznitsky treated a woman with whom he exceeded the bounds of professionalism by:

Touching her cheek.

Holding hands with her.

Treating her at his home.

Letting her sit next to him and allowing her to put her leg on him.

Letting her sit on his lap.

By the settlement agreement, Reznitsky officially doesn’t deny or admit the accusations.

