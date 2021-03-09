A North Miami Beach marriage therapy intern let a client sit on his lap, the state says

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Letting a marriage and family therapy client sit on your lap, throw her leg over you and hold your hands is not appropriate behavior for a therapist, Florida’s governing board told a North Miami Beach therapist intern.

And the Board of Clinical Social Work, Marriage and Family Therapy and Mental Health Counseling emphasized this to Moshe Reznitsky by fining him $3,000 plus a $4,346 reimbursement of costs to the Florida Department of Health.

The Final Order was issued on Wednesday.

Reznitsky also must take 15 hours of continuing education classes, including a five-hour class on ethics and boundary issues.

Reznitsky’s a registered marriage and family therapy intern and a mental health counseling intern. According to the Department of Health’s administrative complaint, from May 2019 through July 2019, Reznitsky treated a woman with whom he exceeded the bounds of professionalism by:

▪ Touching her cheek.

▪ Holding hands with her.

▪ Treating her at his home.

▪ Letting her sit next to him and allowing her to put her leg on him.

▪ Letting her sit on his lap.

By the settlement agreement, Reznitsky officially doesn’t deny or admit the accusations.