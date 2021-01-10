A Florida doctor kept giving opioids to an addict, then asked him for a $35,000 loan

A doctor who practiced around the state, including Oakland Park, had his license revoked in December for repeatedly being a one-man opioid and anxiety medication pill mill for seven patients, no matter their past or present substance abuse problems.

The last of the Florida Department of Health administrative complaints against Dr. Thomas Velleff said he asked a patient for whom he’d been prescribing “high doses of oxycodone” for a $35,000 loan. His 65-year-old patient supplied his opioid source with a cashier’s check because, the complaint says, “he felt obligated to provide the loan to [Velleff].”

Velleff kept prescribing the patient, an obese smoker with a history of substance abuse, the oxycodone for another year.

At the final Florida Board of Medicine hearing on Velleff’s license, the revocation notice states, he “was not present and was not represented by counsel. The facts are not in dispute.”

The Miami Herald left messages at two cell phone numbers for Velleff.

Velleff, 71, had held his license in Florida since Aug. 26, 1983, online records say. He’d previously had been fined $10,000 for abandoning his Orange City office in 2002. Patients who needed their medical records ran into disconnected phone lines and an empty office.

In May 2003, a Department of Health investigator found an office “completely vacant and overgrown with weeds.”

Back in business

The first of the administrative complaints against Velleff, filed in 2013, concerned 2008 through 2011. The complaint says during that time Velleff worked out of Nu-Me! pain management clinics at 997 E. Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park and 870 SW Martin Downs Blvd., Palm City. State records say Velleff owned and operated them with Jason Thomas Velleff helping run the Palm City location.

A Department of Health look at the five patients’ medical records showed Velleff, “treated these patients for chronic pain and prescribed controlled substances to them inappropriately or in excessive or inappropriate quantities or combinations.”

Those substances included anxiety medications Xanax, Valium and Clonezepam and pain meds OxyContin, Roxicodone and Dilaudid and insominia drugs Dalmane and Restoril.

Velleff regularly skipped exams, diagnosis and monitoring programs for these patients.

Drugs prescribed and drugs used.

The second administrative complaint, filed in 2015, says patient “M.F.,” an obese smoker, once told Velleff her drugs were stolen. Another couple of times, she said she “ran out of medication early.” And, her drug screens kept coming back “inconsistent with (her) prescribed medications.”

As in, negative for what she had actually been prescribed but positive for other medications.

In one example, M.F. tested positive for Xanax, norbuprenorphine, oxymorphone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, noroxycodone, buprenorphine and THC, none of which Velleff had prescribed. Still, despite the clear signs M.F. was selling or trading drugs, Velleff prescribed 180 Dilaudid tablets, 60 Valium tablets, 60 ibuprofen tablets and 30 tablets of phentermine, a weight loss medicine.

This went on at his Melbourne office from November 2009 through November 2013. The Department of Health said Velleff didn’t have “adequate justification” for how much he prescribed nor did he “maintain adequate documentation for having adequate justification” for the amount of controlled substances he prescribed M.F.

Asking for money after providing drugs

From July 2014 through April 2016, the third administrative complaint says,“S.C.” saw Velleff the complaints of difficulty sleeping and chronic pain in his shoulders, neck and legs. S.C. also had excessive weight, a smoking habit and a history of substance abuse.

Velleff started off prescribing 30 mg of oxycodone four times a day, then jacked it up to six times a day, then threw in a 10 mg Valium prescription to go with the oxycodone.

The Department of Health called this “an excessive amount of oxycodone” and noted Velleff’s notes provided no reason for the increase in oxycodone. Also, the “prevailing standard of medical care” for someone with S.C.’s stew of pain prohibits mixing Valium with oxycodone.

It was this patient that Velleff asked for a $35,000 loan in December 2014.