More cases of West Nile virus reported in Broward, health officials say

Broward County has reported more cases of West Nile virus this year, although it still doesn’t come close to Miami-Dade County’s nearly 60 cases.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health in Broward said seven human cases of West Nile virus were reported since January.

“There is a heightened concern that additional residents will become ill,” health officials said.

The county is under a mosquito-borne illness alert while health officials and the Broward County Mosquito Control Division monitor virus spread and prevention.

On Aug. 4, Broward County saw its first West Nile virus case since 2012.

Miami-Dade’s first two cases of West Nile virus were detected in May, both in county residents and through local transmission.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade has not announced new cases since Oct. 19. Currently, there are 59 cases in Miami-Dade from this year. All were from local infection, health officials said.

Roughly 1 in 5 of those infected develop a fever or other symptoms, which typically appear between two and 14 days after the infected mosquito bites. Fewer than 1% of people who contract the virus develop a serious or fatal illness.

People 60 and older and those with weakened immune systems are at an increased risk for severe disease, health officials said.

The state Department of Health says West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States. There are no vaccines to prevent it or medications to treat it.

Health officials say to “Drain and Cover.” Drain standing water in garbage cans, gutters, buckets, pools, coolers, birdbaths and pet water bowls. Also throw away old tires, drums, bottles, cans and broken appliances.

Cover skin with clothing and apply repellent that uses DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or IR3535 for protection from mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, Monroe County is dealing with its own mosquito-borne illness outbreak with Dengue fever. As of mid-September, the Keys had 47 people infected with Dengue fever.