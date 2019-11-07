A Miami man had a screwdriver in his rectum. Doctors had to find a way to get it out

Annals of Medicine & Surgery

A Miami man went to Kendall Regional Medical Center with complaints of abdominal pains. Doctors found the cause — and it wasn’t what they were expecting.

As first reported in The New York Post, the unnamed 46-year-old psychiatric patient came to the hospital in septic shock, a widespread infection causing organ failure and dangerously low blood pressure.

The man’s past medical history “was significant” for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and noncompliance with medications, according to a case report published last month in Annals of Medicine & Surgery from his Kendall doctors.

When doctors took a CT scan to find out what was plaguing him, they found this: an eight-inch screwdriver in his rectum.

The man was rushed to the operating room as doctors tried to remove the screwdriver. Their first attempt was without surgery, but that didn’t work.

As doctors examined the man’s intestines, they discovered the sharp-end of the screwdriver pierced the junction of his colon and rectum, and entered his buttock. Part of his buttock had to be removed. After cutting into his abdominal cavity, doctors were able to remove the screwdriver. The man now has to wear a colostomy bag, which will be removed.

“At 2 weeks follow-up the patient was doing well,” the doctors said.

While the man did not say how the screwdriver ended up in his rectum, doctors said “it may be an embarrassing situation.”

They wrote: “The most common reason, by far, for anal [foreign body] insertion is sexual pleasure, however other documented explanations include drug concealment, assault, ‘accidental’, psychiatric reasons, and to alleviate diarrhea or constipation.“