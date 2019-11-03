She went to the doctor for an ear exam. He grabbed more than her ear, the state says

Getty Images

A Jacksonville doctor grabbed and slapped the buttocks of a female patient and attempted a hug, according to an emergency restriction order from the Florida Department of Health.

Guy Selander has been practicing medicine for 57 of his 84 years in this life, according to Department of Health records. The emergency restriction order (ERO) says Selander worked at Memorial Family Practice as of July 5, 2018, when a patient referred to as “L.B.” came in to have her left ear checked.

A nurse took L.B.’s vital signs, flushed her ear, then left the room as Dr. Selander entered. Selander checked out the ear, and recommended an ear, nose and throat specialist.

“As Patient L.B. stood up to leave, Dr. Selander grabbed and slapped her buttocks,” the ERO said. “Patient L.B. immediately responded and told Dr. Selander not to touch her.

“Dr. Selander asked, ‘What about this?’ and began to put his arm around her neck as if trying to hug her.”

The ERO said L.B. told Selander not to touch her, left and reported Selander to Memorial Family Practice’s manager a few days later.

Selander is now restricted from treating or dealing with female patients.