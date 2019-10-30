Health Care

More prescription strength and store brand Zantac recalled for carcinogen’s presence

Prescription ranitidine syrup, a form of the digestive aid sold over the counter as Zantac, has been recalled along with another over-the-counter brand sold at Winn-Dixie, Hy-Vee and other supermarkets.

As with the previous recalls of versions of ranitidine, the problem is probable carcinogen NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine). Neither private company testing nor the FDA testing has determined how much NDMA raises the chances of the consumer getting cancer.

TopCare Heartburn relief tablets in 24-count and 50-count bottles sold at Southeastern Grocers’ Winn-Dixie, Fresco Y Mas, Harveys and BI-LO were included in the Perrigo Company’s recall from last week that also included Publix’s store brand ranitidine. Perrigo said there was only the “possible presence” of NDMA.

Hy-Vee stopped selling TopCare and Zantac in September.

liquid ranitidine label.JPG
The label on the ranitidine syrup recalled by Lannett FDA

The Lanett Company recalled all lots of its Ranitidine Oral Solution 15mg/ml in 16-ounce bottles because it tested as having NDMA above FDA approved levels. For a list of the 90 batches in this recall, click here for the FDA-posted notice.

Prescription level ranitidine, such as recalled by Sandoz earlier in October, is used by people with ulcers or a swollen esophagus.

