More prescription strength and store brand Zantac recalled for carcinogen’s presence

Prescription ranitidine syrup, a form of the digestive aid sold over the counter as Zantac, has been recalled along with another over-the-counter brand sold at Winn-Dixie, Hy-Vee and other supermarkets.

As with the previous recalls of versions of ranitidine, the problem is probable carcinogen NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine). Neither private company testing nor the FDA testing has determined how much NDMA raises the chances of the consumer getting cancer.

TopCare Heartburn relief tablets in 24-count and 50-count bottles sold at Southeastern Grocers’ Winn-Dixie, Fresco Y Mas, Harveys and BI-LO were included in the Perrigo Company’s recall from last week that also included Publix’s store brand ranitidine. Perrigo said there was only the “possible presence” of NDMA.

Hy-Vee stopped selling TopCare and Zantac in September.

The label on the ranitidine syrup recalled by Lannett FDA

The Lanett Company recalled all lots of its Ranitidine Oral Solution 15mg/ml in 16-ounce bottles because it tested as having NDMA above FDA approved levels. For a list of the 90 batches in this recall, click here for the FDA-posted notice.

Prescription level ranitidine, such as recalled by Sandoz earlier in October, is used by people with ulcers or a swollen esophagus.