It’s flu season! Here is where you can get a free vaccine

It’s that not-so wonderful time of year again, where tissues and cough drops are in everyone’s bags. Flu season, we hate you.

Just in time for the season, Baptist Health South Florida is offering flu shots at no cost.

There are four urgent care facilities participating – two in Miami-Dade, one in Broward and one in Palm Beach:

▪ Miami-Dade Baptist Health Urgent Care Express in Key Biscayne: 240 Crandon Blvd., Suite 110

▪ Baptist Health Urgent Care Express in Country Walk: 15721 SW 152nd St.

▪ Broward Baptist Health Urgent Care Express in Coral Springs: 5673 Coral Ridge Dr.

▪ Palm Beach Bethesda Urgent Care in Wellington: 10520 Forest Hill Blvd.

Along with the free flu shot, Baptist Health is making sure everyone is in tip-top shape by giving those who receive the shot a $50 off coupon to be used at their next urgent care visit on the Baptist Health Care On Demand app.

Free shots will be given through Dec. 31 or until supplies run out.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine by the end of October. The vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu and its potentially serious complications, the CDC said.

The Florida Department of Health said that influenza activity has remained at low levels across the state, as of the week of Oct. 13.

The majority of county health departments reported no or mild activity.

Florida Department of Health

Last flu season, the CDC reported millions had contracted the flu. Here is how the U.S. fared against the flu:

▪ 37.4 million to 42.9 million people contracted the flu illnesses

▪ There were 17.3 million to 20.1 million flu medical visits.

▪ 531,000 to 647,000 people were hospitalized because of the flu.

▪ 36,400 to 61,200 people died of the flu.