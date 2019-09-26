Got questions on Medigap, Medicare, retirement? This event will help

Whether you’re about to retire or a longtime Medicare policyholder, understanding your benefits can be confusing.

What is Part D? What happened to Part F, and what’s Part G? Which Medigap insurance plan best fits your needs? When should you start taking your Social Security benefits?

Experts will be answering those questions and more Saturday Sept. 28 in Coral Gables at an information session hosted by the Miami Herald and moderated by Miami Herald Business Editor Jane Wooldridge. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions as well.

The event begins at 9 a.m. with a few minutes to relax before the program starts at 9:30. It will be held at the Coral Gables Adult Activities Center, 2 Andalusia Avenue. Attendees can valet for free across the street at The Palace.

Our panelists are:

Kathy Sarmiento, Alliance for Aging

Lupe Bruneman, Medicare consultant

Maria del Carmen Ortega, Social Security Administration

The details: 9 a.m., Sept. 28, at Coral Gables Adult Activities Center, 2 Andalusia Avenue. Attendees can valet for free across the street at The Palace. Register at MHAgingWell.eventbrite.com.

While this event has an entry fee of $15, you can always get information for free about Social Security benefits at www.ssa.gov. Free Medicare information and counseling are available from the Florida Shine program at 305-670-6500, www.floridashine.org.