Florida hospitals file suit, demand compensation from opioid companies

Purdue Pharma, the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, is among the defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by 27 Florida hospitals against the manufacturers, distributors and retailers of opioid-based drugs. AP file

Twenty-seven Florida hospitals are the latest to join a flurry of litigation against big-name opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers, claiming millions of dollars in damages for uncompensated care related to the opioid epidemic.

The hospitals, which include South Florida institutions such as the Larkin Community Hospital in South Miami, North Shore Medical Center in Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and Hialeah Hospital in Hialeah, as well as the North Broward Hospital District, are alleging negligence, fraud and civil conspiracy by the opioid companies.

Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Abbot Laboratories and more than 30 other companies and individuals are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in Broward County circuit court.

“No party is better positioned, given the appropriate financial resources, to lead us out of this public health crisis than our hospitals,” according to statement from attorney William R. Scherer, whose firm is representing the Florida hospitals. “They have measurable damages and must be active participants in any opioid settlement discussions.”

Scherer could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.