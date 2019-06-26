Regulators threaten to oust Mount Sinai from Medicare, the hospital’s financial lifeblood

Mount Sinai Medical Center, 4300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach.

Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach has received a notice from federal healthcare regulators that the hospital system will be terminated from Medicare, the public health insurance program for elderly and disabled Americans, effective July 3.

The notice of involuntary termination from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, cites deficiencies in Mount Sinai’s governance, its promotion of patient rights, and its development and implementation of a quality improvement program.

Mount Sinai CEO Steven Sonenreich said the notice stems from an incident in November in which a patient accused a hospital employee of sexually assaulting her.

Sonenreich added that he he does not expect the hospital to be terminated from the Medicare program, which is the financial lifeblood of most hospitals and medical programs.

“We acted responsibly and notified the accrediting bodies,” Sonenreich said on Wednesday.

He said Mount Sinai has filed a corrective action plan that has been accepted by CMS regulators, and is awaiting approval from Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration, or AHCA.

CMS and AHCA work together to enforce Medicare standards at hospitals. Sonenreich said he expects that AHCA will accept Mount Sinai’s corrective action plan later this week.

Spokespeople at both the state and federal agencies have not yet responded to requests for additional information about the termination notice.

Hospitals rarely are terminated from the Medicare program, which covers about 464,000 people in Miami-Dade County. If Mount Sinai were excluded from Medicare, the effect would be devastating — cutting off the hospital from its primary source of payment for patient care.

About 62 percent of Mount Sinai’s total charges for inpatient care, or roughly $872 million in 2017, were billed to Medicare and Medicare HMOs, according to a state database. The hospital system reported about $1.4 billion in inpatient charges in 2017, the most recent year for which data is available.

Medicare beneficiaries made up 46 percent of the nearly 26,000 patients discharged from Mount Sinai in 2017.

The sexual battery that Sonenreich said led to the termination notice occurred in November of 2018. In May, Miami Beach police arrested Christian Vidal, a mental health technician, after a patient accused him of entering her room and assaulting her.

The patient reported the assault to hospital staff, who then called police. Vidal, 42, was arrested by Miami Beach police in May. According to a police report of the incident, Vidal kissed the woman’s right breast and then licked his fingers and touched her vagina.

Vidal denied the patient’s accusation and provided police with a DNA sample, which police said matched the evidence from a rape kit. Vidal’s criminal case remains open, according to Miami-Dade’s criminal justice online system. He remains out on bail and has a hearing scheduled on July 25.