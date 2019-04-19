Another 104 lots of blood pressure and heart medicine recalled for carcinogen’s presence

dneal@MiamiHerald.com

Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced another expansion of recall of heart and blood pressure medication losartan for having too much NMBA, a potentially cancer-causing impurity, in the active ingredient.

This expansion covers 104 lots of Torrent’s Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and Losartan Potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets in 25mg, 50mg and 100mg strengths and in bottles ranging from 30-count to 1000-count. The 104 lots can be found by clicking here.

The problem active ingredient was made by Hetero Labs Limited, which also had too much NMBA (N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid) in the active ingredient it made for Camber Pharmaceuticals’ recalled version of losartan.

In its email announcing the recall, the Food and Drug Administration included the reminder to patients taking recalled losartan, valsartan or irbesartan “to continue taking their current medicine until their pharmacist provides a replacement or their doctor prescribes a different medication that treats the same condition.”

Consumers with questions about this or other Torrent recalls or who need to report a bad reaction should (after first calling a medical professional to deal with the bad reaction) contact Torrent by email at MedInfo.Torrent@apcerls.com or by phone at 1-800-912-9561. The phone lines have 24/7 voice mail and live people answering from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

An updated FDA list of all losartan medicines that have been recalled for unsafe amounts of NDMA, NMBA, NDEA can be found by clicking here.

An updated FDA list of all valsartan medicines that have been recalled for unsafe amounts of NDMA, NMBA, NDEA can be found by clicking here.

