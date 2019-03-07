One more lot of blood pressure and heart medication tablets recalled for carcinogen

American Health Packaging has recalled one lot of valsartan tablets because of the presence of NDEA, which the International Agency for Research on Cancer considers a possible cancer-causing element.
A previous valsartan recall by manufacturer Aurobindo Pharma for too much NDEA (N-Nitrosodiethylamine) beget this recall of lot No. 179791 with expiration date 3/31/2020. The 160 mg tablets come in 100-count bottles and were distributed to wholesalers for retail sale to hospitals.
Read Next
Here’s the latest from the FDA on blood pressure meds with a cancer-causing element
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
As with previous recalls of valsartan, losartan or ibersartan, people taking this medication should continue taking it until coming up with an alternative treatment plan with a doctor.
Those with questions can call Aurobindo at 866-850-2876 and take option No. 2 or email pvg@aurobindousa.com. For returning these pills, call GENCO at 877-475-5864 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.
Comments