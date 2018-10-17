Baptist Hospital wins state approval of bone marrow transplant program

After the University of Miami withdrew its opposition, state healthcare officials have given final approval for an adult bone-marrow transplant program at competitor Baptist Hospital.
The Agency for Health Care Administration’s final order approving the transplant program tracks a recommended order issued this summer by Administrative Law Judge G.W. Chisenhall and brings to an end a challenge initially filed by University of Miami Hospital and Clinics in 2017.
The final order approving a certificate of need for Baptist was posted on the state Division of Administrative Hearings website Tuesday.
In a 76-page recommended order, Chisenhall agreed with the university that a new adult bone-marrow transplant program at Baptist Hospital could draw patients away from the university. But Chisenhall concluded that “a balanced consideration of applicable statutory and rule review criteria leads to a conclusion that the CON should be granted.”
University of Miami Hospital and Clinics initially filed exceptions to Chisenhall’s recommended order but withdrew them and agreed to voluntarily dismiss its challenge.
