Florida COVID update: 3,782 more cases added, hospitalizations continue trending down

Florida on Wednesday reported 3,782 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,594,182 confirmed COVID cases and 55,625 deaths since the pandemic began.

In the past seven days the state has added, on average, 222 deaths and 4,030 cases per day, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 4,568 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Wednesday report. This data is reported from 234 Florida hospitals. That is 279 fewer patients than Tuesday’s report, but also from two more hospitals than the 232 that reported then. This continues a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

COVID-19 patients take up 8.45% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 8.55% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 1,200 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 35. That represents about 18.66% of the state’s ICU hospital beds compared to 19.30% the previous day.