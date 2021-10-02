Florida COVID update: 4,446 more cases added to tally, number in hospital is down again

Florida on Saturday reported 4,446 more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

The Florida Department of Health will most likely add more deaths to Friday’s total, increasing it from zero. The state has done this in the past as it adds cases and deaths to previous days during the pandemic.

The last time the state saw no increase, consistently without backlogged deaths added later, was in early March of last year during the nascent days of the pandemic, according to CDC data supplied by the state.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,581,027 confirmed COVID cases and 55,011 deaths since the pandemic began.

In the past seven days, on average, the state has added 270 deaths and 4,962 cases per day, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

There were 5,216 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Saturday report. This data is reported from 260 Florida hospitals. That is 198 fewer patients than Friday’s report. This continues a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

COVID-19 patients take up 8.96% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 9.31% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 1,363 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 149. That represents about 21.27% of the state’s ICU hospital beds compared to 21.98% the previous day.