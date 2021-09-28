20-year-old who believed he was too healthy to need COVID vaccine dies, NC mom says

A 20-year-old college student in eastern North Carolina has died of COVID-19 related issues after deciding he was too healthy to need the vaccine.

Tyler Gilreath, who lived in Cary, contracted the virus just days after moving to the coast to attend classes at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, his mother, Tamra Demello, told The News & Observer in a phone interview Tuesday.

Gilreath was not vaccinated, Demello said, and had resisted getting the shot, often telling his mother he was young, healthy, and didn’t have any pre-existing conditions, and therefore didn’t need the vaccine’s protection.

“When they’re 20, you can’t make them do what they don’t want to do anymore,” Demello said. “You can cajole, you can threaten. I can’t physically pick him up and put him in the car.

“At some point when mothers push too hard, it’s almost like they put up the brick wall and want to push back just for no good reason except that you’re trying to get them to do something,” she said. “They don’t think it’s that important.”

Demello urged parents of children who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their kids to do so immediately.

“It’s not just a young person’s life, it’s their family and everybody around them,” Demello said through tears. “Everybody cares about him, I can’t tell you how much outpouring we’ve had of people who were praying for him and care about him.”

She added, “I told his stepmom, we’re supposed to be planning graduations and weddings, not funerals.”

After months of Demello trying to persuade her son to get the shot, he agreed, just in time for his mother’s 60th birthday on Aug. 30. Busy packing up his belongings for college, and spending his last few days of summer with his friends and girlfriend, Gilreath told his mother would get vaccinated once he reached campus.

But he never got a chance. Within days of Demello driving him to Wilmington in mid-August, he had been exposed to the virus and tested positive around Aug. 20, she said.

Continued effects of COVID

Over the next three weeks, Gilreath was “extremely sick,” his mother said, running a 102 degree fever and experiencing nausea and other symptoms. Around Sept. 7, his fever and other major symptoms had mostly abated, and he had tested negative.

“We thought he was over it, pretty much,” Demello said. The headaches and his continuing to feel lethargic seemed to be “leftover effects of COVID,” she said.

When he went to the doctor’s office, however, Gilreath found out he had a sinus infection. It was a few days before he could get a prescription for oral antibiotics filled and start taking the medicine. By that point, the infection had combined with a staph infection and had started to move toward his brain, Demello said.

During the weekend of Sept. 18, Gilreath began acting “erratic.” His mother hadn’t been able to reach him for a few days, but it wasn’t unusual for him to not return calls “especially when I’ve been calling him every day.”

On the night of Sept. 20, Gilreath was feeling significant weakness on the right side of his body, almost as if he had lost control of it, Demello said. His roommates took him to the emergency room around 10 p.m., and by 1:30 a.m., surgeons were performing a craniotomy, creating an opening in his skull to use a catheter to drain excess fluid.

Condition wavers

Demello drove down to Wilmington, and Gilreath’s father drove from Ohio. Doctors told them the sinus infection had gone to their son’s brain, and had ruptured.

Over the course of the week, Gilreath’s condition got worse. But there was one day when he seemed to be getting better.

“He would open his eyes for a second, and most of the time he wasn’t tracking, but one time, he looked directly at me, and he would squeeze our hands,” Demello said. “So I know he knows we were there.”

The swelling in his brain continued to worsen, however. After one more craniotomy, and the removal of more fluid through catheters, at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 25, doctors informed his parents Gilreath was likely not going to survive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “everyone aged 12 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible.” The vaccine has proven successful at protecting most people from “severe illness and death,” the CDC says.

UNC Wilmington confirmed to The News & Observer Tuesday that Gilreath was enrolled for the fall semester and was a sophomore majoring in computer science. He transferred to the university from Virginia Tech, officials said.

“He was in the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech his freshman year, before COVID shut down classes. He decided to come back to North Carolina, and transferred to UNCW,” Demello told WECT.

Her son signed an organ donor agreement when he got his driver’s license, and doctors expected “up to 80 people” would be helped by the skin, ligament and organ donations, Demello wrote in a Sept. 26 Facebook post.

“He will live on in my heart and through those recipients. I know he is with God, but the hole in my life he leaves will never go away. I love you, Son. Rest in peace,” she wrote.

UNC Wilmington has adopted a series of protocols during the pandemic, including requiring masks while students are indoors. Positive COVID-19 tests on campus have been trending down and the university credits that to an “upward trend in vaccinations among students.”

As of Sept. 28, North Carolina has had nearly 1.4 million COVID-19 cases and more than 16,000 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020, the state says.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 9:30 AM.