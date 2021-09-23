A Broward resident is now looking for a new home after landlord mandates vaccinations

Jasmine Irby received a notice at the front door of her Royal Palms Apartment in Lauderhill on Aug. 17. The note requires all new and returning tenants to show proof of vaccination. Jasmine Irby

Jasmine Irby was gathering Sesame Street decorations last month for her 2-year-old daughter’s birthday party and preparing for her son’s first day of kindergarten — when she received a notice on her front door.

All new and current residents must show proof of vaccination starting Aug. 15, it read.

Irby, who is unvaccinated, intended to renew her lease by Aug. 31 before receiving the new policy. The Lauderhill resident said she was not given adequate notice on the addendum and is still looking for a new home.

“I take care of my kids, I work, I mind my business, I pay my bills, and that’s it,” Irby, 28, said. “So, this completely caught me off guard.”

Santiago Alvarez, the landlord who owns Royal Palms Apartments where Irby lived and thousands of Broward and Miami-Dade units, said each resident had several months before the policy change to renew their lease. He also said the notice was added only after a spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida during the July and August months.

Alvarez was the first to introduce a vaccine mandate for an apartment complex known to national experts, for his employees and residents. Although Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed a vaccine passport ban, an employment lawyer said the policy is enforceable as long as it benefits the health and safety of the majority of the residents. Anyone with a reasonable restriction along with a disability, religion or health reason may be exempt.

In early August, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 23,903 new COVID-19 cases in a single day in Florida — the highest single-day case count at the time — and record-breaking hospitalization numbers. After a spike in COVID-19 deaths and cases, Alvarez said he had to address this emergency situation.

If she had renewed before Aug. 15, she could have continued to live there without getting the vaccine. Alvarez explained that residents who signed beforehand were bonded by the former lease terms but because she waited, those rules do not apply.

Irby said the notice never specified whether she had to receive the first or both doses and argued it was not enough time to decide whether to get the shot or to move out and find a new apartment. Some apartments require first and last month’s rent along with a security deposit, whereas others are not available until December, she said.

“This is what you guys are implementing, this is what you guys are doing, go about it the right way,” she said. “Give people heads up.”

Conversely, Alvarez argued that Irby could’ve gotten the vaccine in a Walgreens or Publix in less than 30 minutes.

Since then, Irby said she had an attorney forward a letter to the apartment complex and received no response. She also said she applied for legal aid and filed a complaint with the state’s Department of Agriculture but didn’t receive a response until the first week of September. By then, she had already moved out.

“Somebody has to pick up, somebody has to tell me what exactly is going on or what can I do in such a timely manner,” Irby said, “like two weeks is not long enough for anything.”

Irby said she received 80% of her security deposit on Monday and has never been evicted — which will make it easier to find a new place. Additionally, she contacted Help Me Howard to help resolve some unanswered questions such as when a landlord can evict a resident and when he or she can enforce the vaccine.

“At least now, I could walk away with my head held high because I did what I could, I did put up a good fight,” she said, “because I wasn’t going to let anybody snatch the roof over me and my kid’s head.”

With Gov. Ron DeSantis’ vaccine passport ban, businesses are prohibited from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations from customers or members of the public. Since Thursday, the state’s Department of Health can fine violators up to $5,000. They will first receive a notice of the infraction in addition to an opportunity to appeal the fines. Once the fine is finalized, businesses have 30 days to pay it.

Alvarez’s attorney, Juan C. Zorrilla, said the policy does not violate DeSantis’ executive order because the landlord’s vaccination passport applies to tenants, whereas DeSantis’ order appeals to customers, according to a Sun Sentinel article.

Michael Landen, an employment and commercial litigation lawyer who handles landlord and tenant issues, said the apartment complex can enforce the mandate as long as the apartment complex believes the health and safety issues involved outweigh the potential impact of those who don’t want to get vaccinated. If Alvarez’s complexes are fined, Landen noted that the landlord will likely challenge it in court.

“I don’t think there’s been a situation really where, at least in recent memory, you have most of society dealing with the same exact issue about vaccinations and requirements about that,” he added, “and nor do I think there’s been an issue like this that’s been so politically driven.”

Landen said there shouldn’t be an issue with the policy as long as it doesn’t violate the American Disabilities Act, infringe on one’s religious-held beliefs and is a reasonable restriction. A company isn’t require to make an accommodation if it’s unreasonable through the lens of the law, Landen added.

“There are tons of apartment complexes that say, ‘no smoking, no dogs,’ Landen said. “Obviously if somebody has a dog, because they have a physical impairment or they’re blind or something, generally that can be an exception to the no dog policy, right? However, just wanting to have a dog because you want a companion usually doesn’t kick it out of the no dogs allowed clause in your lease.”

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 7:00 AM.