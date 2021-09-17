‘I can’t see putting it in my body.’ Disney employees march to protest vaccine mandate

Disney cast members plan to march against the company’s vaccine mandate Friday on the public sidewalks at Disney Springs. Getty Images

Walt Disney World cast members are planning a march Friday against the company’s vaccine mandate along the public sidewalks of Disney Springs.

Nick Caturano, the march organizer who has served as a cast member for 16 years, said he hopes the march will stir up a national conversation and begin a fight for people’s constitutional and medical rights.

“People are free to get this vaccine if they feel it’s going to be the best thing for them but to force people to get the vaccine, that’s another story,” Caturano said.

Caturano said he’s received thousands of emails, including from international Disney cast members, who said they’re afraid to speak up and don’t know who to trust. He also said that he doesn’t know how many people will attend Friday’s protests because many employees are afraid of losing their job.

“I don’t want to lose my job. I love my job, but I’m also more afraid that if I don’t speak up now, where does it stop?” he asked.

The Walt Disney Company announced in July and August that all salaried employees and union workers must be full vaccinated by Friday, Oct. 22. This would require cast members to receive their first Pfizer shot by Friday, Sept. 17.

Caturano, who is immunocompromised, said he is resisting the vaccine because of natural immunity and religious beliefs.

“I’m not comfortable with taking it,” he said. “I just can’t see putting it in my body.”

Companies can make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory, according to guidelines released by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in June. The EEOC must also require companies with mandates to provide a reasonable accommodation in accordance to the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Title VII covers numerous forms of workplace discrimination such as protected religious beliefs.

Caturano said he hopes Disney will call a moratorium on the mandate and reconsider the decision.