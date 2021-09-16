Florida COVID update: State breaks 50,000 total deaths, 1,554 more added to toll

Florida’s total number of COVID deaths broke 50,000 on Thursday and the seven-day average for number of new deaths was the second highest since the pandemic began, a grim milestone caused by the surge of new cases spawned by the virulent delta variant beginning in August.

Florida reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 1,554 additional deaths and 9,760 more COVID-19 cases, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,473,873 confirmed COVID cases and 50,811 deaths.

All but 112 of the newly reported deaths — about 93% — occurred since Aug. 19, according to the Herald analysis. About 59% of the newly reported died in the past two weeks, the analysis showed.

Florida led the nation in the daily average of new COVID deaths per day over the past seven days, at 325.7, the New York Times reported Thursday. On a per capita basis, Florida also ranked No. 1, with a rate of 1.52 deaths per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, the Times reported.

According to Herald calculations of CDC data, in the past seven days, on average, the state has added 363 deaths and 11,816 cases each day. This is Florida’s second highest seven-day death average when tallying deaths by report date. The highest occurred on Sept. 4, with a seven-day average of 373 deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Tuesday, for the first time in more than three months, the CDC released COVID-19 death rates in Florida’s 67 counties in its Community Profile Report. The report is a nationwide snapshot of where U.S. states, territories and counties stand during the pandemic, released twice a week, by the CDC.

The CDC hasn’t posted county-level death data in its previous community profile reports or on its COVID Data Tracker. The Florida Department of Health also stopped including the data in its reports when it switched from daily coronavirus reports to weekly ones on June 4.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING The Herald publishes the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after each update by the agency. On Aug. 10, the Florida Department of Health changed the way it reported new cases and deaths to the CDC. Cases and deaths used to be logged as total new cases reported on a single day. Now, Florida is reporting cases by the “case date,” according to the CDC, rather than the date the case was logged into the system. The result of this change is a lag in cases by date and a number of cases back-filling over time. The Herald will continue to report the difference in total cases and deaths from one day to the next in stories about daily new cases and deaths, as this is consistent with the way data have been presented in daily stories since the beginning of the pandemic. More information The Herald is calculating new cases using the difference between cumulative total of cases and the total from the previous day, as pulled daily from the CDC trends data. New deaths are calculated the same way. As a result, the “new cases” and “new deaths” listed on the CDC site for any given day may be different than numbers published by the Herald for the same day. According to a statement from CDC spokesperson Jasmine Reed on Aug. 18: “Florida’s aggregate case and death data includes case date for cases and date of death for deaths. The method applies data shared by Florida and to data displayed on COVID Data Tracker. Other States also use this reporting method and states can vary in the reporting method. For example, data as of the date that states submit may be the date that a state received its data from its reporting entities, or it might be another dating method that the state prefers.” DOH spokesperson Weesam Khoury said Florida’s new reporting system “will ensure that continuous epidemiological analyses provide the most updated data to the public.” Neither agency provided further explanation of how a “case date” is assigned to each new case.

COVID Deaths in Florida Counties

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The newly released data found in the CDC’s Community Profile Report showed the state’s smaller counties had the highest death rates on a per capita basis. The county level data is equivalent to the cumulative number of resident deaths reported by the Florida DOH on Friday.

Highlands County, near Lake Okeechobee, with a population of about 106,000, had 426 cumulative deaths per 100,000, the highest death rate in the state, the report showed.

Citrus County, population of about 150,000 and which includes Homosassa Springs, had 409 cumulative deaths per 100,000. Marion County, population of about 365,500 and whose county seat is Ocala, had 400 cumulative deaths per 100,000, according to the community profile report.

By comparison, the state’s large counties in South Florida fared better.

▪ Miami-Dade County’s death toll sits at 7,730. That’s a rate of 285 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic. From Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, Miami-Dade saw 207 deaths added to the toll, the CDC reported.

▪ Broward County’s death toll sits at 4,090. That’s a rate of 209 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic. From Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, Broward saw 186 deaths added to the toll, the CDC reported.

▪ Palm Beach County’s death toll sits at 3,514. That’s a rate of 235 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic. From Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, Palm Beach saw 127 deaths added to the toll, the CDC reported.

▪ Monroe County’s death toll sits at 68. The county has a population less than 100,000, which means using the CDC’s death rate metric of deaths per 100,000 people would be misleading. From Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, Monroe saw 5 deaths added, the CDC reported.

▪ Manatee County’s death toll sits at 824. That’s a rate of 204 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic. From Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, Manatee saw 31 deaths added to the toll, the CDC reported.

As of the Tuesday Community Profile Report, Florida had a reported death rate of 229 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the start of the pandemic.

Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist at the University of South Florida who has been tracking the state’s COVID data on a public dashboard, cautioned against comparing death rates in counties with “very different age strata”. The data did not show the ages of the people who died, which would be required in a more complete analysis.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday report showed there were 10,247 COVID-19 patients reported from 253 Florida hospitals.

That’s 292 fewer patients than Tuesday’s report from 228 hospitals. In Wednesday’s report, COVID-19 patients took up 17.53% of all inpatient hospital beds compared to about 19% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 2,512 people were in intensive-care units, a decrease of 63 from the previous day’s report, Herald analyses show. That represents 38.14% of the ICU beds at the 253 hospitals reporting data, compared to about 38% the previous day.