Tuesday Florida COVID-19 update: No deaths and 10,162 new cases, almost 53% vaccinated

Florida on Tuesday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 10,162 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. The state also reported no new deaths.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,364,998 confirmed COVID cases and 46,973 deaths.

In the last seven days, on average, the state has added 345 deaths and 16,364 cases to the cumulative total each day, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING The Herald publishes the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after each update by the agency. On Aug. 10, the Florida Department of Health changed the way it reported new cases and deaths to the CDC. Cases and deaths used to be logged as total new cases reported on a single day. Now, Florida is reporting cases by the “case date,” according to the CDC, rather than the date the case was logged into the system. The result of this change is a lag in cases by date and a number of cases back-filling over time. The Herald will continue to report the difference in total cases and deaths from one day to the next in stories about daily new cases and deaths, as this is consistent with the way data have been presented in daily stories since the beginning of the pandemic. More information The Herald is calculating new cases using the difference between cumulative total of cases and the total from the previous day, as pulled daily from the CDC trends data. New deaths are calculated the same way. As a result, the “new cases” and “new deaths” listed on the CDC site for any given day may be different than numbers published by the Herald for the same day. According to a statement from CDC spokesperson Jasmine Reed on Aug. 18: “Florida’s aggregate case and death data includes case date for cases and date of death for deaths. The method applies data shared by Florida and to data displayed on COVID Data Tracker. Other States also use this reporting method and states can vary in the reporting method. For example, data as of the date that states submit may be the date that a state received its data from its reporting entities, or it might be another dating method that the state prefers.” DOH spokesperson Weesam Khoury said Florida’s new reporting system “will ensure that continuous epidemiological analyses provide the most updated data to the public.” Neither agency provided further explanation of how a “case date” is assigned to each new case.

Florida COVID-19 vaccine rates

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

About 11,548,538 eligible Floridians — 53.8% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

Vaccinations in South Florida and Manatee County

The CDC reports that every county’s level of community transmission is high. Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida, according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County about 1,843,824 people, or 67.9% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County about 1,116,872 people are fully vaccinated, or 57.2% of the county’s population.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ In Palm Beach County, about 821,285 people are fully vaccinated, or 54.9% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County about 47,212 people are fully vaccinated, or 63.6% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County about 202,233 people are fully vaccinated, or 50.2% of the county’s population.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 13,628 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida on Tuesday, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services from 229 Florida hospitals. That is 145 fewer patients than Monday’s COVID patient population. But, with only 229 hospitals reporting, that’s 59.5 patients per hospital reporting, compared to 54.2, 54.0 and 53.8 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, respectively.

COVID-19 patients account for 25.42% of all hospital patients.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 3,095 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 89. That represents 47.38% of the state’s ICU hospital beds from 229 hospitals reporting data. The ICU patients per reporting hospital, however, rose from 12.4 to 13.5.

Tuesday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 1,277 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Monday, a rise of 101 from the previous day’s report. Of the 83 new COVID patients, 69 (83.1%) had not been vaccinated.

Broward County’s Tuesday report said there were 1,124 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals, an increase of 10 from Monday’s patient population.