Joe Rogan says he got COVID and took ivermectin, which the FDA advises against

Joe Rogan, host of the Spotify podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” and vaccine mandate critic, said he has COVID-19 and took ivermectin among other treatments. Screengrab from joerogan on Instagram.

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan says he was sickened with COVID-19 and took ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies to treat it.

Rogan, who hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify, posted an Instagram video Wednesday revealing he began feeling ill Saturday night with a fever and a test the next morning confirmed he had the coronavirus.

“We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it,” Rogan said. “All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone — everything. And I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip. I did that three days in a row and so here we are on Wednesday and I feel great.”

Rogan said he “really only had one bad day” and his condition improved throughout the week.

Ivermectin is not approved by the FDA as an antiviral and the agency has advised against using it to treat COVID-19. In people, the drug is used to treat diseases like river blindness and scabies. It’s used to treat heartworm disease and other infestations in animals.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Taking unprescribed doses intended for animals could seriously harm your health and poison control centers across the U.S. have reported an increase in calls related to the drug.

Rogan, who’s also a comedian and UFC commentator, has previously said on his podcast that the public is turning away ivermectin’s potential in the pandemic. He also said in April 2021 that young, healthy people shouldn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m not an anti-vaxx person,” Rogan later said after pushback, according to CNN. “In fact, I said I believe they’re safe and I encourage many people to take them. My parents were vaccinated. I just said I don’t think if you’re a young healthy person you need it.” (edited)

The FDA in August approved the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, which now has the brand name Comirnaty.

In the Instagram video, Rogan apologized for canceling upcoming shows and said “obviously it’s nothing that I can control.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Crazy times we’re living in,” Rogan said. “But a wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily.”