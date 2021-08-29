Miami Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Sunday Florida COVID-19 update: number of patients in hospitals and ICU drops again

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida fell for the fourth consecutive day and the state’s intensive care units experienced a patient reduction for the third straight day, according to Sunday’s U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report.

Sunday’s report was based on data from 258 hospitals, the same as Saturday’s report.

As for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Florida hospitals reported 15,778 patients, equal to 27.5% of all patients in those hospitals. That’s a 386-person drop in COVID patients from Saturday and 1,386 down from Wednesday’s report, the last day hospitalizations increased.

The ICU patient count was 3,477, equal to 53.0% of the state’s total ICU patients. That’s 79 fewer than Saturday and 211 fewer than Thursday, when that number reached 3,688.

David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
