What does the ruling against DeSantis mean for mask mandates in South Florida schools?

FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran speaks during a bill signing ceremony at St. John the Apostle School in Hialeah, Fla. Florida officials are threatening to withhold funds equal to the salaries of school board members if school districts in two counties don’t immediately do away with strict mask mandates as the state continues to battle through high hospitalization rates. “We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran in a statement. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) AP

When a Florida judge ruled Friday that Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority by signing an executive order to block school mask mandates, mask supporters cheered and mask haters jeered.

And many parents must be left to wonder: What does this mean for my child on Monday?

The short answer: status quo.

Schools in districts that already defied DeSantis’ order and mandated the wearing of masks — including Miami-Dade and Broward — would continue do so.

In addition to Miami-Dade and Broward, Palm Beach County also had defied DeSantis and mandated masks, although students with medical issues or other special needs could be accommodated. Hillsborough, Alachua, Leon and Sarasota also cast their lot with South Florida’s school districts.

Children in the Florida Keys can mask on or mask off. The Monroe County School Board voted unanimously in August to allow students to opt out of wearing facial coverings.

The new ruling doesn’t alter the ability of school districts to decide on masks unless the ruling is successfully appealed.