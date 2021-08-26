She had COVID in a Florida hospital. Back home, she found her husband dead — of COVID

Screengrab image of Ron and Lisa Steadman, a Polk County, Florida couple who battled COVID-19. Ron died of the virus at home while his wife was hospitalized in Winter Haven, according to news sources. WFLA NewsChannel8

Lisa Steadman spent more than a week inside Winter Haven Hospital battling COVID-19.

She felt awful.

“I thought I was going to die. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t stop throwing up. It is like you don’t have no bones in your body,” she told Fox 13.

But then the 58-year-old Polk County, Florida, woman faced the worst experience when she finally was able to go home.

There, she found her husband Ron dead in their bedroom.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ron Steadman, 55, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus before his wife got her own result. He was treated at a walk-in clinic and sent home with meds because “he wasn’t in distress or anything. It was just like he had a bad cold,” Steadman told WFLA NewsChannel 8.

When Steadman returned home after eight days in the hospital, on Aug. 18, she found her husband. According to WFLA, the couple’s dogs were near starved of food and water. Ron’s doctor told his wife he had died from COVID-related complications, Fox 13 reported.

“I can’t get that picture out of my mind. I wish I never would have found him like that,” she told WFLA.

Neither of the Steadmans were vaccinated.

“Both of us felt that it hadn’t been tested enough yet. Now after being in the hospital and talking with my doctor, when I am able to take it, I will in September,” Steadman told WFLA.