School leader in Tennessee accused of comparing COVID vaccines to Holocaust. ‘Baffling’

Students are calling for the removal of an assistant principal in Tennessee after she and a teacher were accused of comparing COVID-19 vaccine cards to the Holocaust in a since-deleted Facebook post.

Now the Germantown Municipal School District is investigating.

Janna Matykiewicz is the assistant principal at Houston High School in Germantown, according to the school’s website. She is accused of writing a Facebook status that said, “What’s the difference between vaccination papers and a yellow star? 82 years.”

In a comment on the post, Tony Benzing, a teacher at Houston High School, appeared to draw comparisons between vaccine requirements and the Nazis taking control of Germany.

Matykiewicz and Benzing did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed in a statement the district is “working through an investigation regarding a social media matter.”

She said said the district “does not condone the misappropriation or misuse of the Jewish past for political purposes” and that “the trauma of the Holocaust should not be taken lightly, or diminished in any form or fashion.”

“Any behavior that perpetuates the pain and hurt of one group of people has no place in our schools,” the statement reads.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 2,100 people had signed a Change.org petition calling for Matykiewicz to be fired.

“Not only is this a complete ignorant statement, it is also completely anti-Semitic,” the petition’s description reads. “Comparing a vaccine to one of the most tragic genocides in history is baffling.”

The petition prompted a public Facebook group in support of Matykiewicz, which had close to 50 members as of Friday.

“Janna Matykiewicz, assistant principal at Houston High School is currently under investigation for comparing the coercive actions of those in favor of enforcing mandates and violating the medical freedom rights of citizens to the actions of Nazis in 1930s Germany,” the group states. “She should know that she is not alone and that she has support from her community!”

One person in the group said they didn’t support what Matykiewicz wrote but that she should keep her job.

“She is more than one FB post,” the person said.

Others posting on the Facebook page were outraged.

Someone who identified themselves as Jewish — and who said their grandparents lost family in concentration camps — wrote that there was “no comparison. period.”

“No one’s individual liberties are being stripped. No one is being held down while someone sticks a needle in their arm for the vaccine. No one is being murdered for their religious beliefs,” the person said, adding, “There is no comparison here in this situation. We want people to live, help one another, not die when there is a way to help prevent it.”

