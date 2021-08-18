Florida’s COVID hospitalizations now exceed 17,000 and take up 55% of ICU beds

Despite a lower number of hospitals reporting, Florida continued to set records in current COVID-19 hospitalizations and COVID patients in intensive care units, surpassing 17,000 and 3,600, respectively.

That’s according to data reported Wednesday morning by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services from 232 hospitals. Most of the past two weeks, the number of hospitals reporting has ranged from 250 to 258.

The 17,096 people hospitalized represents a 37.8% rise from the 12,408 reported on Aug. 5.

As for COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, that head count is up to 3,610, a 50% leap from the 2,406 reported on Aug. 5. The 3,610 represent 55% of the people in ICU beds in the reporting hospitals.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.