Florida COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations nearly the same after 2 days of case, death data

After not reporting COVID-19 case and death numbers on Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Florida had 56,036 more people infected and 528 people added to the death toll.

Those numbers were reported Monday evening. Additional details were not immediately released.

On Aug. 10, the CDC changed the way it reported cases and deaths in Florida. The agency now reports Florida’s cases and deaths based on the date of occurrence instead of the date that it was reported to the agency. The Herald is still presenting daily totals as the difference between cumulative total of new cases from one day to the next.

As a result, the data on the CDC site for any given day may be higher or lower than the Herald’s calculations.

For the pandemic, Florida has 2,933,429 cases and 41,123 deaths. Florida’s seven-day average for cases is at 21,614. A month ago, it was 6,510.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS IN FLORIDA AND MIAMI-DADE

Current hospitalizations in Florida moved back a smidge after 14 consecutive days of climbing to record highs, according to Monday’s report from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Florida had 23 fewer COVID-19 patients, leaving it at 15,962. That still represented 28.2% of all hospital patients in the state, a metric that continues an upward march.

As for how that compares to the nation, COVID patients make up only 10.9% of hospital patients in the United States. Florida, with only 6.5% of the population, accounts for 19.1% of the current COVID hospitalizations.

Of the hospitalized, 3,340 people were in intensive care unit beds, a tiny increase of four. That represents 51.5% of the state’s ICU hospital beds from 251 hospitals reporting data. Nationally, 24.9% of the ICU patients are being treated for COVID-19 and Florida has 16.7% of the U.S.’s COVID patients in ICUs.

Monday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 1,805 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Sunday, a sharp rise of 266 from the previous day’s report. Of the 196 new COVID patients, 165 (84.2%) had not been vaccinated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

There were 25 children in Nicklaus Children’s Hospital near South Miami being treated for COVID. Of those 25, three children were in the ICU.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS IN FLORIDA

As of the CDC’s Sunday report, 10,842,793 Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. That means about 50.5% of Florida’s total population is fully vaccinated, 27th among U.S. states and territories.

SOUTH FLORIDA’S COVID-19 VACCINATION TOTALS

Each Florida county’s community transmission was “High” according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County, 1,727,681 people, 63.6% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated according to the CDC.

▪ In Broward County, 1,046,074 people are fully vaccinated, 53.6% of the county’s total population.

▪ In Palm Beach County, 776,436 people are fully vaccinated, or 51.9% of the county’s total population.

▪ In Monroe County, 44,946 people are fully vaccinated, or 60.6% of the county’s total population.