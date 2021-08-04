Booted from the band, Offspring drummer explains why he refused to get COVID vaccine

Dexter Holland, Greg K., Noodles and Pete Parada of The Offspring performs during the Summer Nationals Tour at The Masquerade on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, in Atlanta. Parada said Tuesday he is no longer with the band after he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Katie Darby/Invision/AP

Pete Parada, the longtime drummer for The Offspring, said Tuesday he is no longer a part of the band after he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Parada, who has been a member of the rock band since 2007, said he has no hard feelings toward his bandmates as he explained his decision to opt out of the vaccine.

He said he caught the virus last year and had mild symptoms, but his doctor fears his previous bout with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) could lead to risks with the shot.

“I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime,” he said. “Unfortunately for me (and my family — who is hoping to keep me around a bit longer), the risks far outweigh the benefits.”

GBS is described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a disorder in which a person’s immune system damages their nerves, sometimes causing paralysis. It affects about 1 in 100,000 people.

The CDC says people who have previously had the syndrome may get a COVID-19 vaccine. No cases of GBS were reported in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials, according to the CDC. However, the FDA did add a warning to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s fact sheet after about 100 people — out of nearly 13 million — developed the syndrome after the jab.

Because he is choosing to not get the vaccine, members of The Offspring have deemed Parada “unsafe to be around, in the studio and on tour,” the drummer said.

“They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same,” he said. “Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it! I’m heartbroken not to be seeing my road community, and I will miss connecting with the fans more than I can express in words.”

The band has not publicly commented on Parada’s remarks. Their next gig is Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with many tour dates scheduled throughout the fall.

Parada said in his post he supports informed consent and said he does not feel it is ethical to mandate ”medical procedures,” including vaccines.

“There are countless folks (like me) for whom these shots carry a greater risk than the virus,” Parada said. “Most of us don’t publicly share a private decision we made in careful consideration with our doctors. We know it’s not an easy conversation to unfold.”