COVID-19 cases are rising again in South Florida. See the latest trends

Florida has seen cases increase rapidly in recent weeks.
These graphics show seven-day averages for Miami-Dade, Broward, Manatee and Monroe counties from the beginning of the pandemic through July 22.
Data used in these graphs were collected by the Florida Department of Health and published by USA Facts, a non-partisan organization in Washington DC. By the time of publication, county- level data was not yet available for the week through July 29 on the site.
Ana Claudia Chacin es una periodista venezolana que cubre noticias en el sur de Florida. Fue criada en Miami, estudió en la Universidad de Miami y obtuvo una maestría en periodismo investigativo de American University en Washington. Fue interna del equipo investigativo en el Washington Post.Ana Claudia is a Venezuelan journalist covering South Florida news . She grew up in Miami and obtained her bachelor's degree from the University of Miami and her master's in investigative journalism at American University in Washington D.C. She was previously a fellow with The Washington Post's investigative unit through the Investigative Writing Workshop at American.
Saturday, the state of Florida reported more new COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control than any previous day in the coronavirus pandemic: 21,683.
That’s a 12.1% jump over the previous record, Jan. 7’s 19,334 cases during the worst month of the pandemic. Daily case counts routinely surpassed 10,000 as the pandemic peaked a second time. In the succeeding months, daily case counts returned to 2,000 and 8,000.
