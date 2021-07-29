Biden calls for $100 payments for those newly vaccinated against COVID. What to know

Joe Biden will call on “state, territorial, and local governments” to give $100 payments to newly vaccinated Americans in order to boost vaccination rates.

President Joe Biden will call on local and state governments to offer $100 payments to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of his administration’s push to get more shots into arms as coronavirus cases rebound across the U.S.

A White House press release on Thursday announced that Biden will ask “states, territories and local governments” to “do more to incentivize vaccination, including offering $100 to those who get vaccinated.”

“Throughout America’s vaccination efforts, we have seen that financial incentives serve as a motivating factor for some people to get vaccinated,” the release states. “When the grocery store Kroger started offering $100 to their associates to get vaccinated, it saw vaccination rates increase from 50% to 75%. States like New Mexico, Ohio, and Colorado have piloted $100 incentive programs that have also helped move the dial on vaccinations.”

Biden also will announce that some businesses will get reimbursed if they give their workers paid leave to get family members vaccinated — and that he will direct the Department of Defense to look into adding COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of required shots for military members.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases have spiked across the country, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, which has spread to multiple countries, as well as vaccine hesitancy.