Pfizer vaccine booster shot? Company says it ‘strongly’ protects against delta variant

Pfizer said Wednesday initial data show a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine offers stronger protection against the delta variant. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP

Drugmaker Pfizer said Wednesday that data suggest a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine provides a strong boost in protection against the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant.

The company said in an earnings report that initial findings suggest antibody levels against the delta variant were five times higher among people ages 18 to 55 and 11 times higher among those ages 65 to 85 after the third dose of its vaccine compared to after the second dose.

Pfizer and BioNTech said earlier this month they were developing an updated version of their vaccine to target the delta variant.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said shortly after that fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster COVID-19 shot “at this time.”