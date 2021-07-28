What does the CDC’s updated mask guidance mean for South Florida schools? What we know

Will kids still need to wear a mask during the 2021-2022 school year in South Florida?

Several school districts across the state, including Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, were planning to be mask-optional this upcoming school year.

But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance might change things. The CDC says everyone should wear a mask inside K-12 schools, even if they’re fully vaccinated, to reduce the COVID-19 risk.

The change is a reversal in the agency’s guidance earlier this month, which said fully vaccinated people did not need to mask up at school, and comes just weeks before classes are set to begin in South Florida. The state is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases again, accounting for 1 in 5 new cases in the United States.

The CDC’s recommendation also clashes with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stance that kids should not be required to wear masks in schools. In April, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran asked school superintendents across the state to revise their school district’s mask policy to be voluntary for the upcoming school year.

So, what does this all mean for your child’s school?

Here’s what we know so far:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools

For the Miami-Dade school system, which was expected to be mask-optional this upcoming school year, the CDC’s new mask guidance means the district needs to reevaluate the situation.

“We believe it is prudent to take this conversation back to our task force of medical and public health experts,” Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told the Miami Herald in an emailed statement. “This is an important decision that cannot be rushed and must continue to be evaluated based on the scientific information available.”

Carvalho announced in May that masks would be optional for the 2021-2022 school year.

“With evolving situations such as this one, every day and week matter. M-DCPS has a later start date than most other Florida school districts, and we will use this later start date to our advantage as we continue to make decisions that prioritize the health of our students and employees,” Carvalho’s said.

The first day of school is Aug. 23.

Broward County Public Schools

The Broward school system hasn’t made a decision yet on whether masks will be required for the 2021-2022 school year. The Broward School Board was expected to discuss the district’s reopening plan in its meeting Tuesday, but said they canceled it because they wanted to see the CDC updated recommendation before making any decisions. There were also anti-mask protestors who wanted to speak at the meeting but refused to wear masks inside the building.

The issue is now expected to be discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.

The first day of school is Aug. 18.

The School District of Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County School Board last week reiterated its decision to make masks optional for the 2021-2022 school year. No word yet if the CDC’s updated guidance will affect this decision.

The School District of Palm Beach County did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment.

The first day of school is Aug. 10.

Monroe County School District

The Monroe County School District did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment.

The first day of school is Aug. 12.

Archdiocese of Miami

The region’s Catholic school system did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Miami Herald staff writer David Goodhue contributed to this report.