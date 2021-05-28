Florida COVID update for Friday: Miami-Dade tops 500,000 cases. State adds 2,338

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 2,338 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the same number as Thursday. In Miami-Dade, 444 new cases were added, bringing the county over 500,000 cases.

The state also announced 43 new deaths, of which 41 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,320,818 coronavirus cases and 37,512 deaths since the pandemic began last year. Among those who died, 36,774 were residents and 738 were nonresidents.

On Friday, the state reported the results of 76,576 residents tested the day prior. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 3.2% to 3.06%.

More than 8.2 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Friday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 367 new cases and 12 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 500,323 cases and 6,424 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.75% to 1.96%. The 14-day average was 3.32% on Thursday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

▪ Broward County reported 194 new cases and two deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 244,552 cases and 3,069 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.2% to 2.01%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 158 new cases and two new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 148,277 cases and 2,875 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 2.33% to 3.47%.

▪ Monroe County added six new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,091 cases and 50 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 1.28% to 3.65%.

▪ Manatee County reported 35 new cases and reduced its death toll by one, putting its pandemic total at 39,793 cases and 687 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.79% to 3.07%.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, the agency said there were 2,002 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 345; Broward, 234; Palm Beach, 131; Monroe, one; and Manatee, 33, the agency said.

This report will be updated.