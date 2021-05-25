Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 1,874 new cases and 81 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 1,874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 81 new deaths. Of those who died, 80 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,313,815 coronavirus cases and 37,316 deaths. Among those who died, 36,581 were residents and 735 were nonresidents.

More than 7.9 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 248 new cases and 27 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 499,201 cases and 6,399 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 143 new cases and nine deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 243,931 cases and 3,060 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 84 new case and two deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 147,870 cases and 2,855 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added one new case and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,081 cases and 50 deaths.

▪ Manatee County reported 47 new cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 39,673 cases and 685 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 2,117 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 383; Broward, 254; Palm Beach, 124; Monroe, 1; and Manatee, 32, the agency said.

